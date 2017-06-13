Oregon's Casey Martin, Arizona State's Missy Farr-Kaye named Golfweek coaches of the year

Here is a look at the 2016-17 Golfweek coaches of the year for Divison I men’s and women’s college golf:
• • •
MEN
Casey Martin, Oregon
Having lost more than half of their starting five after winning the 2016 NCAA Championship, not a lot was expected out of Casey Martin’s Oregon Ducks this year.
Oregon twice placed fourth and had another top-5 finish in the fall to be ranked No. 28 in the country. Martin then guided a team with three new faces into the top 10 during the spring season and into the championship match, where it would lose to Oklahoma. In all, the spring season included five tournament victories heading into the finals and no finish worse than fourth.
Oregon, the Pac-12 champions, ranked No. 2 using only spring results, making the turnaround from the fall season one of the best in college golf. Add in the national runner-up finish, and Martin earned Golfweek Coach of the Year honors. Martin also helped senior Wyndham Clark, who transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma State, ascend to No. 1 in college golf.
• • •
WOMEN
Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State
A year ago in her first season as coach, Arizona State’s Missy Farr-Kaye watched the Sun Devils miss advancing to the NCAA finals for the second consecutive year. This year, with a talented group and high expectations, the Sun Devils struggled during the fall season, finishing sixth and ninth in two of four starts to finish the fall ranked outside the top 10.
Then Farr-Kaye’s Sun Devils found their games, and the spring season was a complete turnaround. Arizona State climbed to No. 1 with five top-3 finishes in their first five events of the spring. Farr-Kaye led her team to a 21-shot victory in NCAA regional play, then won the national championship.
That extreme turnaround led to her being named Golfweek Coach of the Year.
• • •
Past coaches of the year
MEN
2017: Casey Martin, Oregon
2016: John Fields, Texas
2015: Chuck Winstead, LSU
2014: Alan Murray, UAB
2013: Steve Desimone, California
2012: John Fields, Texas
2011: Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State
2010: Josh Gregory, Augusta State
2009: Matt Thurmond, Washington
2008: Chris Zambri, USC
2007: Conrad Ray, Stanford
2006: Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State
2005: Rod Myers, Duke
2004: Steve Desimone, California
2003: Larry Penley, Clemson
2002: Bruce Heppler, Georgia Tech
2001: Buddy Alexander, Florida
2000: Mike Holder, Oklahoma State
1999: Chris Haack, Georgia
WOMEN
2017: Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State
2016: Mary Lou Mulflur, Washington
2015: Mary Lou Mulflur, Washington
2014: Therese Hession, Ohio State
2013: Andrea Gaston, USC
2012: Mic Potter, Alabama
2011: Carrie Forsyth, UCLA
2010: Devon Brouse, Purdue
2009: Melissa Luellen, Arizona State
2008: Andrea Gaston, USC
2007: Dan Brooks, Duke
2006: Devon Brouse, Purdue
2005: Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine
2004: Martha Freitag, Vanderbilt
2003: Nancy McDaniel, California
2002: Dan Brooks, Duke
2001: Mike Morrow, Kent State
2000: Todd McCorkle, Arizona
1999: Dan Brooks, Duke
Comments