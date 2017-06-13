Oregon's Casey Martin, Arizona State's Missy Farr-Kaye named Golfweek coaches of the year

Here is a look at the 2016-17 Golfweek coaches of the year for Divison I men’s and women’s college golf:

• • •

MEN

Casey Martin, Oregon

Having lost more than half of their starting five after winning the 2016 NCAA Championship, not a lot was expected out of Casey Martin’s Oregon Ducks this year.

Oregon twice placed fourth and had another top-5 finish in the fall to be ranked No. 28 in the country. Martin then guided a team with three new faces into the top 10 during the spring season and into the championship match, where it would lose to Oklahoma. In all, the spring season included five tournament victories heading into the finals and no finish worse than fourth.

Oregon, the Pac-12 champions, ranked No. 2 using only spring results, making the turnaround from the fall season one of the best in college golf. Add in the national runner-up finish, and Martin earned Golfweek Coach of the Year honors. Martin also helped senior Wyndham Clark, who transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma State, ascend to No. 1 in college golf.

• • •

WOMEN

Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State

A year ago in her first season as coach, Arizona State’s Missy Farr-Kaye watched the Sun Devils miss advancing to the NCAA finals for the second consecutive year. This year, with a talented group and high expectations, the Sun Devils struggled during the fall season, finishing sixth and ninth in two of four starts to finish the fall ranked outside the top 10.

Then Farr-Kaye’s Sun Devils found their games, and the spring season was a complete turnaround. Arizona State climbed to No. 1 with five top-3 finishes in their first five events of the spring. Farr-Kaye led her team to a 21-shot victory in NCAA regional play, then won the national championship.

That extreme turnaround led to her being named Golfweek Coach of the Year.

• • •

Past coaches of the year

MEN

2017: Casey Martin, Oregon

2016: John Fields, Texas

2015: Chuck Winstead, LSU

2014: Alan Murray, UAB

2013: Steve Desimone, California

2012: John Fields, Texas

2011: Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State

2010: Josh Gregory, Augusta State

2009: Matt Thurmond, Washington

2008: Chris Zambri, USC

2007: Conrad Ray, Stanford

2006: Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State

2005: Rod Myers, Duke

2004: Steve Desimone, California

2003: Larry Penley, Clemson

2002: Bruce Heppler, Georgia Tech

2001: Buddy Alexander, Florida

2000: Mike Holder, Oklahoma State

1999: Chris Haack, Georgia

WOMEN

2017: Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State

2016: Mary Lou Mulflur, Washington

2015: Mary Lou Mulflur, Washington

2014: Therese Hession, Ohio State

2013: Andrea Gaston, USC

2012: Mic Potter, Alabama

2011: Carrie Forsyth, UCLA

2010: Devon Brouse, Purdue

2009: Melissa Luellen, Arizona State

2008: Andrea Gaston, USC

2007: Dan Brooks, Duke

2006: Devon Brouse, Purdue

2005: Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine

2004: Martha Freitag, Vanderbilt

2003: Nancy McDaniel, California

2002: Dan Brooks, Duke

2001: Mike Morrow, Kent State

2000: Todd McCorkle, Arizona

1999: Dan Brooks, Duke