POYs Wyndham Clark (Oregon), Leona Maguire (Duke) lead Golfweek All-Americans

Oregon’s Wyndham Clark and Duke’s Leona Maguire are Golfweek’s Players of the Year.
Clark won three times, including the Pac-12 championship, and recorded 11 top 10s in 13 starts. He finished the season with a 70.05 scoring average. He led the nation in par-5 scoring at 4.46.
Maguire turned in the second-lowest stroke average in women’s NCAA history with a 70.29 average, trailing only Lorena Ochoa’s 70.13 average in the 2001-02 season. In 10 events she registered eight top-5 finishes, three victories, nine rounds in the 60s and 21 rounds of even or under par. She finished no lower than sixth place in those 10 starts.
Here is the 2016-17 list of college golf Division I All-Americans:
Men
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Wyndham Clark, Sr., Oregon
FIRST TEAM
Wyndham Clark (Oregon)
Sam Burns (LSU)
Braden Thornberry (Mississippi)
Maverick McNealy (Stanford)
Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest)
Doug Ghim (Texas)
Alejandro Tosti (Florida)
Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt)
Rico Hoey (USC)
Scottie Scheffler (Texas)
SECOND TEAM
Dylan Meyer (Illinois)
Matthias Schwab (Vanderbilt)
Collin Morikawa (California)
Sean Crocker (USC)
Nick Hardy (Illinois)
Norman Xiong (Oregon)
Jimmy Stanger (Virginia)
John Oda (UNLV)
Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt)
Jared DuToit (Arizona State)
THIRD TEAM
Cristobal Del Solar (Florida State)
Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb)
Dylan Wu (Northwestern)
Greyson Sigg (Georgia)
Luis Gagne (LSU)
Justin Suh (USC)
Cameron Champ (Texas A&M)
Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M)
Zachary Olsen (Oklahoma State)
Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
HONORABLE MENTION
Doc Redman (Clemson)
Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State)
Sahith Theegala (Pepperdine)
Matthew Perrine (Baylor)
Keenan Huskey (South Carolina)
Kristoffer Ventura (Oklahoma State)
Sam Horsfield (Florida)
Franklin Huang (Stanford)
Brandon Pierce (LSU)
Zach Bauchou (Oklahoma State)
Derek Bard (Virginia)
Ian Holt (Kent State)
Gavin Hall (Texas)
Max McGreevy (Oklahoma)
Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma)
Shintaro Ban (UNLV)
Tanapat Pichaikool (Mississippi State)
Carson Young (Clemson)
Kyle Mueller (Michigan)
Braden Bailey (Baylor)
Women
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Leona Maguire, Jr., Duke
FIRST TEAM
Leona Maguire (Duke)
Andrea Lee (Stanford)
Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest)
Cheyenne Knight (Alabama)
Lilia Vu (UCLA)
Kristen Gillman (Alabama)
Casey Danielson (Stanford)
Maria Torres (Florida)
Linnea Strom (Arizona State)
Katelyn Dambaugh (South Carolina)
SECOND TEAM
Monica Vaughn (Arizona State)
Jillian Hollis (Georgia)
Haley Moore (Arizona)
Mariel Galdiano (UCLA)
Maddie Szeryk (Texas A&M)
Robynn Ree (USC)
Lauren Stephenson (Alabama)
Pimnipa Panthong (Kent State)
My Leander (San Jose State)
Dewi Weber (Miami)
THIRD TEAM
Albane Valenzuela (Stanford)
Matilda Castren (Florida State)
Haylee Harford (Furman)
Harang Lee (Georgia)
Hannah Kim (Northwestern)
Amy Lee (Baylor)
Kelly Grassel (Florida)
Martina Edberg (Cal State-Fullerton)
Morgane Metraux (Florida State)
Alice Hewson (Clemson)
HONORABLE MENTION
Krystal Quihuis (Arizona)
Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State)
Sarah Burnham (Michigan State)
August Kim (Purdue)
Muni He (USC)
Ainhoa Olarra (S Carolina)
Elodie Van Dievoet (Michigan)
Sierra Sims (Wk. Forest)
India Clyburn (NC State)
Taylor Tomlinson (Florida)
Bailey Tardy (Georgia)
Victoria Morgan (USC)
Ana Pelaez (S Carolina)
Esther Lee (Colorado)
Bianca Fabrizio (Texas A&M)
Rinko Mitsunaga (Georgia)
Ashley Holder (UCF)
Taylor Totland (Furman)
Sophia Schubert (Texas)
Alana Uriell (Arkansas)
Past players of the year
MEN
2017: Wyndham Clark, Oregon
2016: Jon Rahm, Arizona State
2015: Maverick McNealy, Stanford
2014: Patrick Rodgers, Stanford
2013: Michael Kim, California
2012: Justin Thomas, Alabama
2011: Patrick Cantlay, UCLA
2010: Russell Henley, Georgia
2009: Matt Hill, N.C. State
2008: Rickie Fowler, Oklahoma State
2007: Jamie Lovemark, USC
2006: Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State
2005: Ryan Moore, UNLV
2004: Bill Haas, Wake Forest
2003: Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State
2002: Graeme McDowell, UAB
2001: Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech
2000: Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State
1999: Luke Donald, Northwestern
WOMEN
2017: Leona Maguire, Duke
2016: Bronte Law, UCLA
2015: Leona Maguire, Duke
2014: Alison Lee, UCLA
2013: Annie Park, USC
2012: Lindy Duncan, Duke
2011: Marta Silva Zamora, Georgia
2010: Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State
2009: Jennifer Song, USC
2008: Amanda Blumenherst, Duke
2007: Amanda Blumenherst, Duke
2006: Amanda Blumenherst, Duke
2005: Louise Stahl, Arizona State
2004: Liz Janangelo, Duke
2003: Erica Blasberg, Arizona
2002: Lorena Ochoa, Arizona
2001: Lorena Ochoa, Arizona
2000: Jenna Daniels, Arizona
1999: Grace Park, Arizona State
