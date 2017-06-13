POYs Wyndham Clark (Oregon), Leona Maguire (Duke) lead Golfweek All-Americans

Oregon’s Wyndham Clark and Duke’s Leona Maguire are Golfweek’s Players of the Year.

Clark won three times, including the Pac-12 championship, and recorded 11 top 10s in 13 starts. He finished the season with a 70.05 scoring average. He led the nation in par-5 scoring at 4.46.

Maguire turned in the second-lowest stroke average in women’s NCAA history with a 70.29 average, trailing only Lorena Ochoa’s 70.13 average in the 2001-02 season. In 10 events she registered eight top-5 finishes, three victories, nine rounds in the 60s and 21 rounds of even or under par. She finished no lower than sixth place in those 10 starts.

Here is the 2016-17 list of college golf Division I All-Americans:

• • •

Men

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Wyndham Clark, Sr., Oregon

FIRST TEAM

Wyndham Clark (Oregon)

Sam Burns (LSU)

Braden Thornberry (Mississippi)

Maverick McNealy (Stanford)

Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest)

Doug Ghim (Texas)

Alejandro Tosti (Florida)

Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt)

Rico Hoey (USC)

Scottie Scheffler (Texas)

SECOND TEAM

Dylan Meyer (Illinois)

Matthias Schwab (Vanderbilt)

Collin Morikawa (California)

Sean Crocker (USC)

Nick Hardy (Illinois)

Norman Xiong (Oregon)

Jimmy Stanger (Virginia)

John Oda (UNLV)

Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt)

Jared DuToit (Arizona State)

THIRD TEAM

Cristobal Del Solar (Florida State)

Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb)

Dylan Wu (Northwestern)

Greyson Sigg (Georgia)

Luis Gagne (LSU)

Justin Suh (USC)

Cameron Champ (Texas A&M)

Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M)

Zachary Olsen (Oklahoma State)

Cooper Dossey (Baylor)

HONORABLE MENTION

Doc Redman (Clemson)

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State)

Sahith Theegala (Pepperdine)

Matthew Perrine (Baylor)

Keenan Huskey (South Carolina)

Kristoffer Ventura (Oklahoma State)

Sam Horsfield (Florida)

Franklin Huang (Stanford)

Brandon Pierce (LSU)

Zach Bauchou (Oklahoma State)

Derek Bard (Virginia)

Ian Holt (Kent State)

Gavin Hall (Texas)

Max McGreevy (Oklahoma)

Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma)

Shintaro Ban (UNLV)

Tanapat Pichaikool (Mississippi State)

Carson Young (Clemson)

Kyle Mueller (Michigan)

Braden Bailey (Baylor)

• • •

Women

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Leona Maguire, Jr., Duke

FIRST TEAM

Leona Maguire (Duke)

Andrea Lee (Stanford)

Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest)

Cheyenne Knight (Alabama)

Lilia Vu (UCLA)

Kristen Gillman (Alabama)

Casey Danielson (Stanford)

Maria Torres (Florida)

Linnea Strom (Arizona State)

Katelyn Dambaugh (South Carolina)

SECOND TEAM

Monica Vaughn (Arizona State)

Jillian Hollis (Georgia)

Haley Moore (Arizona)

Mariel Galdiano (UCLA)

Maddie Szeryk (Texas A&M)

Robynn Ree (USC)

Lauren Stephenson (Alabama)

Pimnipa Panthong (Kent State)

My Leander (San Jose State)

Dewi Weber (Miami)

THIRD TEAM

Albane Valenzuela (Stanford)

Matilda Castren (Florida State)

Haylee Harford (Furman)

Harang Lee (Georgia)

Hannah Kim (Northwestern)

Amy Lee (Baylor)

Kelly Grassel (Florida)

Martina Edberg (Cal State-Fullerton)

Morgane Metraux (Florida State)

Alice Hewson (Clemson)

HONORABLE MENTION

Krystal Quihuis (Arizona)

Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State)

Sarah Burnham (Michigan State)

August Kim (Purdue)

Muni He (USC)

Ainhoa Olarra (S Carolina)

Elodie Van Dievoet (Michigan)

Sierra Sims (Wk. Forest)

India Clyburn (NC State)

Taylor Tomlinson (Florida)

Bailey Tardy (Georgia)

Victoria Morgan (USC)

Ana Pelaez (S Carolina)

Esther Lee (Colorado)

Bianca Fabrizio (Texas A&M)

Rinko Mitsunaga (Georgia)

Ashley Holder (UCF)

Taylor Totland (Furman)

Sophia Schubert (Texas)

Alana Uriell (Arkansas)

• • •

Past players of the year

MEN

2017: Wyndham Clark, Oregon

2016: Jon Rahm, Arizona State

2015: Maverick McNealy, Stanford

2014: Patrick Rodgers, Stanford

2013: Michael Kim, California

2012: Justin Thomas, Alabama

2011: Patrick Cantlay, UCLA

2010: Russell Henley, Georgia

2009: Matt Hill, N.C. State

2008: Rickie Fowler, Oklahoma State

2007: Jamie Lovemark, USC

2006: Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State

2005: Ryan Moore, UNLV

2004: Bill Haas, Wake Forest

2003: Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State

2002: Graeme McDowell, UAB

2001: Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech

2000: Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State

1999: Luke Donald, Northwestern

WOMEN

2017: Leona Maguire, Duke

2016: Bronte Law, UCLA

2015: Leona Maguire, Duke

2014: Alison Lee, UCLA

2013: Annie Park, USC

2012: Lindy Duncan, Duke

2011: Marta Silva Zamora, Georgia

2010: Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State

2009: Jennifer Song, USC

2008: Amanda Blumenherst, Duke

2007: Amanda Blumenherst, Duke

2006: Amanda Blumenherst, Duke

2005: Louise Stahl, Arizona State

2004: Liz Janangelo, Duke

2003: Erica Blasberg, Arizona

2002: Lorena Ochoa, Arizona

2001: Lorena Ochoa, Arizona

2000: Jenna Daniels, Arizona

1999: Grace Park, Arizona State