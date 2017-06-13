Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills (Tuesday)

USGA

PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills (Tuesday)

PGA Tour

PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills (Tuesday)

Here are some images from Tuesday’s practice round for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

Sergio Garcia plays his tee shot on the first hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Fans walk in the rain during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jason E. Miczek)

Fans walk the course during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Davis Love III hands a club to his son, Davis Love IV, on the fourth hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Angel Cabrera laughs with Emiliano Grillo during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Emiliano Grillo hits from a bunker during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Webb Simpson catches a golf ball during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Scottie Scheffler chips onto the green on the third hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Russell Henley chips during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Bernd Wiesberger hits from a bunker on the third hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Maverick McNealy plays his second shot on the eighth hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Keegan Bradley signs autographs during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Nick Flanagan watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Nick Flanagan and his caddie Aron Price during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Alex Noren plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

Derek Barron watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

, , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home