FootJoy's Pro/SL golf shoe gets red, white and blue treatment

ERIN, Wis. – A day before the U.S. Open begins at Erin Hills, FootJoy released a limited-edition red, white and blue version of its popular Pro/SL golf shoe on Wednesday.

There are just 500 pairs of the shoe available on FootJoy.com. Sizes range from 7.5 to 15, and shoes are available in medium and wide widths.

The Pro/SL combines a soft, comfortable, waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, ultimate perimeter stability, and performance spikeless traction. It is worn by PGA Tour/European Tour players such as Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Dufner, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Branden Grace, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson and James Hahn.

“Pro/SL provides the best traction of any golf shoe I have ever worn, cleated or spikeless,” said Scott.

In addition to the limited-edition red, white and blue, several new color

combinations are also available, including white/navy/orange, white/tan and

white/black.