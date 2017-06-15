Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2017 U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler's gear at Erin Hills

The clubs Rickie Fowler has in play at this week’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

DRIVER: Cobra King F7+ (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Cobra Fly-Z+ (13 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 75TX shaft

IRONS: Cobra King Forged CB (2), King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: Cobra King PUR V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

