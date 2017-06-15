'Beef' roasts Erin Hills with 3-under 69 at U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Let’s hope nobody tries to change Andrew “Beef” Johnston. His lighthearted “how-to” videos about dealing with the rough and bunkers at Erin Hills were pure gold. Perhaps such playfulness helped Johnston open strong at the 117th U.S. Open, where he carded a 3-under 69 to trail leader Rickie Fowler by four strokes.

“I hit my irons lovely,” said Johnston. “I wouldn’t change any of the shots. I just need to drive it a bit better.”

Johnston hit 11 fairways and 12 greens. He ranked fourth in the field in putting, needing only 25.

Johnston called Erin Hills “a real fair test.” The 28-year-old made his first appearance in this championship last year at Oakmont and tied for 54th. Johnston said he learned from Oakmont that he needed more time for preparation, so he came into Wisconsin on Saturday night, giving him twice the amount of on-course prep as a typical week.

As for the comical video from the fescue with Tyrrell Hatton, Johnston said the idea popped in his head and Hatton jumped on board. His timing of the toss was perfect.

“He was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to get the waterproofs on and get in the rough,’ ” said Johnston, “and he did.”