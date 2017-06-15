Phil Mickelson officially withdraws from 2017 U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Phil Mickelson is out for the 2017 U.S. Open, as it was announced Thursday that the 46-year-old had withdrawn ahead of the action at Erin Hills due to a “previously scheduled family commitment.”

This news comes as no surprise, as the family commitment was already clear. Mickelson had previously announced his commitment to attending the high school graduation of his oldest daughter, Amanda. The graduation was set to start Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Mickelson’s opening-round tee time at the U.S. Open was 3:20 p.m. ET, but with the graduation at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, Calif., and Amanda making a speech at the ceremony, he was going to need a significant delay during the first round to be able to make it to Erin Hills in time for his Thursday tee time.

Unfortunately for Mickelson, Thursday calls for sunny skies at Erin Hills with no chance of rain. It will be yet another year without a U.S. Open victory for Lefty, who needs to win this major to complete the career grand slam.

The five-time major champion has finished runner-up at the Open six times.

With the 46-year-old officially out, this marks the first major since the 1994 Masters without Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Alternate Roberto Diaz earns a spot into the field at Erin Hills with Mickelson’s withdrawal.