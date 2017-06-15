U.S. Open 2017: Thursday's shot, hole and quote of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Henrik Stenson gave the Erin Hills crowd reason to roar as if they were at a Milwaukee Bucks game, slam-dunking his approach from 152 yards directly into the cup for an eagle at the 451-yard, par-4 11th hole. It was the highlight in an otherwise uneven round for Stenson, who shot 2-over 74.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 613-yard, par-5 first

The opening hole was tamed twice for eagle by Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey. No player had begun a U.S. Open with an eagle since 2003. Garcia and Casey collected theirs within a half hour of each other.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think we’re in an experimental phase with the game of golf. I played a practice round with a kid from Texas A&M (Cameron Champ), and he was hitting the ball 340 yards, OK. I used to be one of the kind of — not the longest, but up there, hitting at 290. These type of golf courses might be the future: 8,000-yard golf courses. Technology helps when you swing the club very fast, and all of these youngsters are swinging the club at 120 miles per hour. So it could be the future.”

– Ernie Els, on what a great U.S. Open site should be and if Erin Hills is one