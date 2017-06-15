VIDEO: Blimp crashes near U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN – A PenFed blimp deflated, burst into flames and crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The blimp went down about 12:20 p.m. Eastern time near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Rescue crews from a variety of area fire departments and Flight for Life were responding to the scene.

“It started deflating, and then it started going down,” said Bryan Rosine.

“They were trying to give it some throttle and it didn’t go up,” he said. “Then there was a bunch of kabooms and smoke clouds.”

A witness, Tim Guetzke, said “the side started deflating. One side was going in. As it headed toward the ground, it caught fire.”

According to Golfweek’s Geoff Shackelford, the blimp does not belong to Fox Sports.

Fox using fixed wing this week. The blimp that went down is not theirs, not sure who it belongs to. — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) June 15, 2017

One witness tweeted that the pilot appeared to have parachuted to safety.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Here is another view.

(Golfweek’s Brentley Romine and Bill Speros, and Bill Glauber and James B. Nelson of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.)