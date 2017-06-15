VIDEO: Hideki Matsuyama holes out for eagle at U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Hideki Matsuyama won’t be able to say his first round at the 2017 U.S. Open didn’t have excitement.

The Japanese star started off poorly Thursday at Erin Hills, doing well to make bogey at the par-5 14th to fall to 1 over.

But he turned it around quickly. Very quickly.

Matsuyama found the fairway at the par-4 15th and from 104 yards hit his second shot absolutely perfect. His ball landed some 15 feet beyond and spun right back into the cup for an eagle.

Throw it in long and let it spin back. Hideki Matsuyama with the touch from the fairway on the par-4 15th. #USOpen https://t.co/RPZIf0MNV6 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

That’s a way to get your U.S. Open going. Erin Hills has some gettable holes, so we doubt this will be the end of the Thursday fireworks.