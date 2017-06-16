Koepka, Casey part of 4-way tie for lead at U.S. Open

Here is a recap of the second round of the U.S. Open, played at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.:

LEADING: If you’re a fan of leaders, you’ll be more than happy with what we’ve got at Erin Hills. Four players ended Friday tied for the lead, as Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood all ended 36 holes at 7-under 137. That means a packed leaderboard, with the four co-leaders combining for exactly zero major wins. But Casey has been on the verge before, while Koepka, 27, and Fleetwood, 26, are a pair of rising young guns expected to possibly one day grab one major or more. Harman may be the odd man out in the group, but he’s easy to underestimate. Harman does have a USGA championship win on his resume already, capturing the 2003 U.S. Junior Amateur, and just last month won the Wells Fargo Championship – outlasting Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm to do so. With 36 holes to go, we’re very, very far from getting a full grasp on this one.

CHASING: Who isn’t chasing? Thirty-two players are within five shots of the lead, and 12 are within three. First-round leader Rickie Fowler struggled on Friday, but his 1-over 73 still only has him only one back. Jamie Lovemark and J.B. Holmes are the other two one back. There are five tied for eighth at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: A missed cut for Ben Kohles, but he finishes his tournament in style.

SHORT SHOTS: Cameron Champ, an incoming senior at Texas A&M, leads the amateur contingent with a 70-69 start. He’s tied for eighth at 5 under. What a story he is. … Hideki Matsuyama and Chez Reavie tie for the round of the day with matching 7-under 65s. Matsuyama moves to 5 under, while Reavie is T-13 at 4 under. … Masters champion Sergio Garcia shoots 70-71 to sit pretty in a tie for 19th at 3 under. … Ernie Els is also 2 under (T-24) after a second-round 72. … Jordan Spieth battles to a 1-under 71 to finish two days at even par (T-43). That’s enough to make the cut. … Kevin Na follows up his opening 68 with a 76, but he’ll still make the weekend at even par. Oh yeah, more Na and fescue drama could happen. … After an inspiring opening 71, Dru Love (with dad Davis Love III caddieing) shoots a Friday 75 to finish 2 over and miss the weekend by a shot. … Several big names suffer early exits as well. Dustin Johnson comes in at 4 over to fail in his title defense. Jon Rahm finishes 5 over to fall short. Rory McIlroy comes in at 5 over and Jason Day concludes at 10 over. … Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, opened in 81 on Thursday and withdrew from the tournament Friday.

UP NEXT: The third round commences Saturday with FOX having coverage from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.