How to watch Round 2 of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills

Here is a quick look at how you can watch Friday’s second round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

LIVE TV COVERAGE: Undisputed at the U.S. Open, 9-9:30 a.m. ET (FS1); Second-round coverage, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (FS1); Second-round coverage, 6-9 p.m. (FOX)

LIVE STREAMING (ON USOPEN.COM): Feature group 1 – Jon Rahm/Rickie Fowler/Hideki Matsuyama, and Bubba Watson/Sergio Garcia/Adam Scott, 8:45 a.m.-8 p.m. ET; Feature group 2 – Jordan Spieth/Dustin Johnson/Martin Kaymer, and Jason Day/Justin Rose/Rory McIlroy, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET; Featured holes (13-15), 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET