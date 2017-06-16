My Bag: Brooks Koepka, 2017 U.S. Open

Here is a complete list of the clubs Brooks Koepka is using at the 2017 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, (PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 Raw TVD (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x