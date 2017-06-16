One shot off U.S. Open lead, J.B. Holmes keeps it simple at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – The key for J.B. Holmes this week at Erin Hills? Keep it simple. Hit fairways. Hit greens. Make a few putts. Easy game, right?

Holmes has done a good job of that through two rounds of the 117th U.S. Open. His second straight 3-under 69 leaves him one shot off the lead shared by Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman.

And during a week where the pressures of a U.S. Open have already sent the likes of Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson packing, Holmes is not overthinking anything. He’s just playing golf.

“In the end it’s a golf tournament,” Holmes said. “I’ve played in a lot of golf tournaments. I’ve played well in big tournaments. I’ve won tournaments.

“… We’re halfway through; you just go out there and as boring as it sounds, you just plot along, one shot at a time.”

While Holmes may call his game plan boring, they way he plays certainly isn’t. He hits it a country mile off the tee, and fans got to see him hit 14 drivers on Friday at Erin Hills. The shortest iron he had into a green in Round 2? A 7-iron.

“It’s one of those courses where you can definitely be aggressive off the tee, and it’s fun,” Holmes said.

With rain expected overnight and early in Round 3, that could certainly play into the hands of Holmes. But Holmes downplays that advantage. In the end, he still has to hit his shots and make his putts. Simple stuff.

“It’s golf. You’re thinking all the time,” Holmes said. “… I’ve been doing that lately, just pressing too hard. I was just like, ‘All right. This is your golf tournament. You’re playing this week. Wherever you point, I’m just going to hit it there.’ It’s worked so far, so we’ll just stick to that.”

With Holmes one off the lead, who can argue?