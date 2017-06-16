U.S. Open 2017: Friday's shot, hole and quote of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Thomas Aiken converted a nifty save from the bunker for birdie at the 456-yard, par -4 fourth hole. Aiken popped his sand wedge from 61 feet smartly onto the putting surface and saw it bounce once directly into the cup. He stands at 2 under for the tournament.

Tyrell Hatton made his magic with an eagle at the 613-yard, par-5 first. He banged in a 98-yard approach that landed right of the pin and spun into the jar. Hatton missed the cut at 4 over.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 603-yard, par-5 14th

Perhaps no hole proved more pivotal to the Round 2 leaderboard than this beast. Paul Casey stumbled to a triple-bogey eight, spoiling an otherwise sensational effort. Casey went on to rattle off five consecutive birdies and finished at 7 under, tied for the lead.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Not every day you enjoy a round of golf with an eight on the card, but I’m a pretty happy man. Yeah, it was a bit of a roller coaster. If you can get through, I guess it’s where you get through a U.S. Open or any major without some kind of hiccup. It was a good display, all my own fault, but a good display of what can happen if you get out of position on this golf course, which is what I did on 14. So, you know, even just trying to take my medicine is very, very difficult. It’s a good eight in the end.”

– Paul Casey, on his up-and-down day