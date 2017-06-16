U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler new favorite after opening 65

ERIN, Wis. – Move over Dustin Johnson; Rickie Fowler is the new U.S. Open favorite.
Fowler opened the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele. After the completion of the first round, Fowler went from a 15-to-1 favorite to win, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, to a 3-to-1 favorite.
Casey is next at 6-to-1 followed by Brooks Koepka, who is two shots back, at 13-to-1. As for Johnson, the defending U.S. Open champ; the World No. 1 fell to 40-to-1 after his first-round 75.
Here are more odds entering Friday’s second round:
- 3-1: Rickie Fowler
- 6-1: Paul Casey
- 12-1: Brooks Koepka
- 15-1: Sergio Garcia
- 20-1: Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed
- 30-1: Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Lee Westwood
- 40-1: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel, J.B. Holmes, Bernd Wiesberger, Si Woo Kim
- 50-1: Kevin Na, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker, Justin Thomas
- 60-1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk, Jamie Lovemark
- 80-1: Ben An, Branden Grace, Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman, Andrew Johnston, Louis Oosthuizen
- 100-1: Kevin Chappell, Russell Henley, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Kisner, Will McGirt, Brendan Steele, Henrik Stenson
