U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler new favorite after opening 65

ERIN, Wis. – Move over Dustin Johnson; Rickie Fowler is the new U.S. Open favorite.

Fowler opened the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele. After the completion of the first round, Fowler went from a 15-to-1 favorite to win, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, to a 3-to-1 favorite.

Casey is next at 6-to-1 followed by Brooks Koepka, who is two shots back, at 13-to-1. As for Johnson, the defending U.S. Open champ; the World No. 1 fell to 40-to-1 after his first-round 75.

Here are more odds entering Friday’s second round: