U.S. Open spectator dies Friday at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – A spectator died during Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, officials said.

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago,” the USGA said in a statement. “Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Fox 6 News of Milwaukee reported that the Washington County medical examiner was called to the scene at around 2 p.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly spectator died while at the event.

The USGA later added that the spectator was a “94-year old male who has appeared to have died of natural causes.”