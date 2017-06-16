Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
U.S. Open weather forecast for Friday at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – Here is a look at the weather forecast for Friday’s second round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

HIGH TEMPERATURE: 85 degrees

CONDITIONS: Partly cloudy

RAIN: 20 percent

WIND: SW 9 mph

HUMIDITY: 61 percent

SUNSET: 8:36 p.m. CT

