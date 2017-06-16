U.S. Open weather forecast for Friday at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – Here is a look at the weather forecast for Friday’s second round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills:
HIGH TEMPERATURE: 85 degrees
CONDITIONS: Partly cloudy
RAIN: 20 percent
WIND: SW 9 mph
HUMIDITY: 61 percent
SUNSET: 8:36 p.m. CT
