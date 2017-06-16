U.S. Open 2017 tee times, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur)
SATURDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 9:26 a.m.: Tyler Light, Webb Simpson
- 9:37 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson
- 9:48 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland
- 9:59 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Talor Gooch
- 10:10 a.m.: Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm
- 10:21 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry
- 10:32 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays
- 10:43 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Jordan Spieth
- 10:54 a.m.: Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner
- 11:05 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
- 11:16 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell
- 11:27 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen
- 11:38 a.m.: Kevin Na, Brandon Stone
- 11:49 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Martin Laird
- 12 p.m.: Michael Putnam, Kevin Dougherty
- 12:11 p.m.: Whee Kim, Trey Mullinax
- 12:22 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, a-Scottie Scheffler
- 12:33 p.m.: Eddie Pepperell, Jack Maguire
- 12:44 p.m.: Ernie Els, David Lingmerth
- 12:55 p.m.: Thomas Aiken, Yusaku Miyazato
- 1:06 p.m.: Jonathan Randolph, Justin Thomas
- 1:17 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Andrew Johnston
- 1:28 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Martin Kaymer
- 1:39 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia
- 1:50 p.m.: Russell Henley, William McGirt
- 2:01 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman
- 2:12 p.m.: Bill Haas, Harris English
- 2:23 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele
- 2:34 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker
- 2:45 p.m.: a-Cameron Champ, Xander Schauffele
- 2:56 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
- 3:07 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark
- 3:18 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3:29 p.m.: Brian Harman, Paul Casey
