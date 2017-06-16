VIDEO: What to look for today in Round 2 of the U.S. Open

It’s cut day at Erin Hills.

And if the 36-hole cut were made after Thursday’s Round 1, any player over par would be out of the U.S. Open for the weekend. The cut line would stand at even par after a record 44 players shot under par and exactly 60 were even par or better. The top 60 players and ties move on after Friday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sports columnist Gary D’Amato and Golfweek senior writer Geoff Shackelford talk about what to watch in the second round Friday of the 117th U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills.