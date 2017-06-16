What the 4 co-leaders said after Round 2 of the U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are tied for the 36-hole lead at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Here’s the best quote from each one after moving out in front Friday at Erin Hills:

• • •

Brooks Koepka

On feeling calm at the U.S. Open: “Yeah, I’d say (I was calm). I mean it doesn’t really get me too worked up, whatever happens, bogey, double, birdie, eagle, I mean I’m pretty chill anyway.”

Paul Casey

On rebounding from a triple-bogey 8 early in the round: “There are times I would have rebounded like that (in the past), but maybe not as calmly. I think – I was upset with the score I had made, but it had, in no way, any effect on my attitude or how I was going to then approach the rest of the round or the next shot. Part of that is just age, and part I’ll give credit to Johnny McLaren, credit to my wife and my little boy.”

Tommy Fleetwood

On his significant changes from last year having an effect:

“I went back to my old coach and had one of my best mates caddieing, and I think that can’t be underestimated having your friend with you. … No matter what that’s something when you’re always going to walk up the 18th green with your best mate.”

Brian Harman

On what to expect being in contention at the U.S. Open for the first time: “I have no expectations. I have no idea how the weekend is going to go, no one does. For me, if I can just stay where I am, just keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll have a chance.”