What leader Rickie Fowler said after Round 1 of the U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Rickie Fowler started flawlessly at Erin Hills, posting a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead at the U.S. Open.

Here is the best of what Fowler said after attaining his early cushion:

On the lack of difficulty in his round

“You don’t get many rounds at the U.S. Open that are stress-free. Just did a good job, knew I needed to drive it well, and from there just able to manage hitting and continuing to swing well and hitting good shots and rolling a couple in.”

On the state of his game

“I’ve been swinging really well. I feel like I have great control of the ball right now and distance control, which is big on a lot of little sections out here going into greens, especially with the wind picking up.”

On using a short driver

“I’ve played a shorter driver leading up to this year. I’ve always played 44.5, and went to 43.5 this March. I feel like it’s just tightened up the dispersion, tightened up where the ball hits on the face, which makes it a little bit more efficient.”

On how shooting a record-tying 7-under first round isn’t a huge deal

“Yeah, it’s cool, but it’s just the first round. So yeah, it is always cool to be part of some sort of history in golf. But I’d rather be remembered for something that’s done on Sunday.”