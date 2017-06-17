Justin Thomas closes with eagle for record-breaking 9-under 63 at U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Justin Thomas was incredible Saturday at the U.S. Open.

He started birdie-birdie, then made this ridiculous birdie putt at the fifth after his first bogey of the day.

That started a run of four birdies in five holes for a 5-under 31, but that was only the beginning.

Thomas bogeyed 10 but birdies Nos. 12, 15 and 17 to come to the closing 667-yard par-5 18th at 7 under for the round. An improbable eagle there would mean 9-under 63.

That score would tie the U.S. Open record for lowest score, but would break it in relation to par. Johnny Miller held the record for both with an 8-under 63 in the final round of the 1973 U.S. Open, which he would win.

What did Thomas do with history breathing down his neck? Only bomb one 330 yards down the fairway. That left him 299 yards to the hole.

He took out a 3-wood, going for a fade, and he loved it. He yelled, “Be good” and look at the result.

.@JustinThomas34 has this putt to break Johnny Miller's #USOpen record for lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/i0CFGdlWnE — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

He was left with 8 feet for eagle to set the record in relation to par. He drained it.

And there it is! @JustinThomas34's 9-under 63 sets the #USOpen record for the lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/aicd4H69eg — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

Again, that’s a 9-under 63. A new U.S. Open single-round record in relation to par. It also ties the lowest score in U.S. Open history and the lowest round in a major championship (both 63). There are now 31 scores of 63 in a major championship, with 29 different players shooting it.

That significance of this round not get past Thomas.

“That means I’m a part of history,” he said.

At 11 under overall, Thomas currently led the tournament by two shots when he finished. We’ll see if that holds up by day’s end.

Oh, by the way, Thomas set the record despite missing a 6-foot eagle putt at the 15th (he drove the green with an incredible tee shot that used a backboard bank perfectly).

Thomas admitted he thought about 62 after that tee shot – an eagle would have put him 7 under for the round with three to play – noting that he “yipped” that putt.

“I just get a little shaky and jittery on putts, and that’s what happened on 15,” Thomas said. “Then I was so mad at myself for that.”

It didn’t stop him from finishing out history, though. What a performance. Bravo, JT!