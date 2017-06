ERIN, Wis. – We now have our putt of the week.

Justin Thomas came to Erin Hills’ par-4 fifth 1 under for his third round and 3 under overall. He was left with an insane birdie effort from right off the green.

In order to hole it, he’d have to play the putt absolutely sideways along the fringe before turning it toward the hole.

Guess what, he drained it! No seriously, watch…

Off the green ✅ Putting while not facing the hole ✅ Third birdie of the day ✅ Nice, @JustinThomas34. #USOpen https://t.co/5jCkAalsuW — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

Ridiculous.

These. Guys. Are. Good.