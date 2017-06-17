Live blog: 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Round 3

The U.S. Open is underway!

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: FOX (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

FOX (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

U.S. Open tracker

UPDATE No. 3 (11:58 a.m ET): So far, not much going for Spieth. He is 1 over on the round through five holes and 1 over for the tournament, too. He’ll need to get stupid hot for the remainder of the tournament this second to have any chance.

UPDATE No. 2 (11:45 a.m ET): Look at Zach Johnson! Longest course in U.S. Open history? Who cares! Short-hitting ZJ goes out in 3-under 33 and is now 2 under. That’s just five back.

UPDATE No. 1 (11:13 a.m ET): Welcome to Round 3! In the early stages of Round 3, Matt Kuchar is making a move. After making the cut on the number at 1 over, Kuuuuch birdies Nos. 1, 2 and 5 to reach 2 under. He only started the day eight back, you never know…

This long putt for Matt Kuchar was his third birdie in five holes to start Round 3. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/aJCIf7Y31O — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

