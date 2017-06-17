Saturday's U.S. Open shot, hole and quote of the day: Justin Thomas edition

SHOT OF THE DAY

Justin Thomas’ approach at the 667-yard, par-5 18th hole set the stage for an eagle that allowed him to establish the U.S. Open record for lowest score in relation to par at 9-under 63. Thomas blasted his metal nearly 300 yards, rolling it up within 8 feet of the cup. He calmly drained the putt as loud roars rocked Erin Hills. History.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 504-yard, par-4 fifth

Thomas gave us a glimpse it would be a special day with a 19-foot circus putt for birdie. Working from the left fringe, he lined up facing 90 degrees left of the cup. He snaked the putt sideways on the perfect line, plunking it. On the day, No. 5 yielded 25 birdies, 111 pars and 20 bogeys.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m not sure when it’s going to sink in or when I’m going to realize what I did. I know one thing, if it happened tomorrow and the result is what I want it to be, then I’d probably have a little different feeling. But I’m just so excited to give myself a great chance to win this golf tournament.”

–Thomas, on his incredible day

