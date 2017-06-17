Steve Elkington picked a fight with Rory McIlroy on Twitter and lost

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the U.S. Open after after a really bad first round and a decent second round. That’s not up for debate and professional athletes should always expect criticism when they fail to perform. But former PGA Tour pro Steve Elkington took it a step further in a weird Friday night Twitter rant.

Rory is so bored playiing golf…without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

Elkington seems to be saying McIlroy is content in cashing checks and resting on past accomplishments. Why he chose to voice his opinion in that way is anyone’s guess, but McIlroy didn’t wait long to respond.

“More like 200mil… not bad for a “bored” 28 year old … plenty more where that came from,” McIlroy tweeted back, along with a screenshot of his four major victories and over one dozen awards.

Strong.

Elkington continued to provoke, calling McIlroy a “money guy,” and bringing Jack Nicklaus into the discussion. It was weird. Anyways, here’s the whole thing.

More like 200mil… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses… and it's knew… mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's…. — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017