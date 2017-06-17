U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas co-favorites entering final round

ERIN, Wis. – Brian Harman might lead the U.S. Open by a shot at 12 under, but he’s not the betting favorite entering Sunday at Erin Hills.
According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Harman is an 11-to-2 favorite to win his first major title on Sunday, behind co-favorites Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas (both 7-to-2) and Brooks Koepka (4-to-1).
Here are the complete odds:
- 7-2: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 4-1: Brooks Koepka
- 11-2: Brian Harman
- 15-2: Tommy Fleetwood
- 15-1: Si Woo Kim
- 25-1: Patrick Reed
- 40-1: Charley Hoffman, Russell Henley
- 60-1: Brandt Snedeker, Hideki Matsuyama
- 80-1: Brendan Steele, Bill Haas
- 125-1: J.B. Holmes
- 150-1: Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele
- 25-1: Field
