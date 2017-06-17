Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas co-favorites entering final round

ERIN, Wis. – Brian Harman might lead the U.S. Open by a shot at 12 under, but he’s not the betting favorite entering Sunday at Erin Hills.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Harman is an 11-to-2 favorite to win his first major title on Sunday, behind co-favorites Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas (both 7-to-2) and Brooks Koepka (4-to-1).

Here are the complete odds:

  • 7-2: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
  • 4-1: Brooks Koepka
  • 11-2: Brian Harman
  • 15-2: Tommy Fleetwood
  • 15-1: Si Woo Kim
  • 25-1: Patrick Reed
  • 40-1: Charley Hoffman, Russell Henley
  • 60-1: Brandt Snedeker, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 80-1: Brendan Steele, Bill Haas
  • 125-1: J.B. Holmes
  • 150-1: Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele
  • 25-1: Field

