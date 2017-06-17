U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas co-favorites entering final round

ERIN, Wis. – Brian Harman might lead the U.S. Open by a shot at 12 under, but he’s not the betting favorite entering Sunday at Erin Hills.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Harman is an 11-to-2 favorite to win his first major title on Sunday, behind co-favorites Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas (both 7-to-2) and Brooks Koepka (4-to-1).

Here are the complete odds: