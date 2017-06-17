U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey now co-favorites after 36 holes

ERIN, Wis. – Rickie Fowler may have lost his lead Friday at the U.S. Open, but he is still one of the favorites entering the weekend at Erin Hills.
According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Fowler is the co-favorite at 11-to-2 along with Paul Casey, who is one of four players tied for the lead at 7 under. Fowler is a shot back.
Here are the full odds:
- 11-2: Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler
- 13-2: Brooks Koepka
- 9-1: Hideki Matsuyama
- 12-1: Tommy Fleetwood, J.B. Holmes
- 15-1: Brian Harman
- 20-1: Si Woo Kim, Jamie Lovemark, Brandt Snedeker
- 25-1: Sergio Garcia
- 30-1: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman
- 40-1: Charley Hoffman, Justin Thomas
- 50-1: Bill Haas, Jordan Spieth, Brendan Steele
- 60-1: Russell Henley, Bernd Wiesberger
- 80-1: Harris English
- 100-1: Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele
- 125-1: William McGirt, Patrick Reed
- 200-1: a-Cameron Champ
- 15-1: Field (all other players)
