U.S. Open odds: Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey now co-favorites after 36 holes

ERIN, Wis. – Rickie Fowler may have lost his lead Friday at the U.S. Open, but he is still one of the favorites entering the weekend at Erin Hills.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Fowler is the co-favorite at 11-to-2 along with Paul Casey, who is one of four players tied for the lead at 7 under. Fowler is a shot back.

Here are the full odds: