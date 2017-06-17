U.S. Open 2017 tee times, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur)
• • •
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 9:51 a.m.: Haotong Li, Kevin Dougherty
- 10:02 a.m.: Tyler Light, Ernie Els
- 10:13 a.m.: Talor Gooch, William McGirt
- 10:24 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner
- 10:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley
- 10:46 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Daniel Summerhays
- 10:57 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Yusaku Miyazato
- 11:08 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
- 11:19 a.m.: Jordan Niebrugge, Gary Woodland
- 11:30 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Thomas Aiken
- 11:41 a.m.: Kevin Na, Ryan Brehm
- 11:52 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Brandon Stone
- 12:03 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson
- 12:14 p.m.: Harris English, Satoshi Kodaira
- 12:25 p.m.: Andrew Johnston, Jonathan Randolph
- 12:36 p.m.: Whee Kim, Martin Laird
- 12:47 p.m.: Branden Grace, Matt Kuchar
- 12:58 p.m.: Jack Maguire, a-Scottie Scheffler
- 1:09 p.m.: Michael Putnam, Kevin Chappell
- 1:20 p.m.: Steve Stricker, David Lingmerth
- 1:31 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk
- 1:42 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Paul Casey
- 1:53 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, a-Cameron Champ
- 2:04 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie
- 2:15 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Eddie Pepperell
- 2:26 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Louis Oosthuizen
- 2:37 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Hideki Matsuyama
- 2:48 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele
- 2:59 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele
- 3:10 p.m.: Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman
- 3:21 p.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
- 3:32 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler
- 3:43 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka
- 3:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brian Harman
Comments