U.S. Open 2017 tee times, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur)

SUNDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 9:51 a.m.: Haotong Li, Kevin Dougherty
  • 10:02 a.m.: Tyler Light, Ernie Els
  • 10:13 a.m.: Talor Gooch, William McGirt
  • 10:24 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner
  • 10:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:46 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Daniel Summerhays
  • 10:57 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Yusaku Miyazato
  • 11:08 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
  • 11:19 a.m.: Jordan Niebrugge, Gary Woodland
  • 11:30 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Thomas Aiken
  • 11:41 a.m.: Kevin Na, Ryan Brehm
  • 11:52 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Brandon Stone
  • 12:03 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson
  • 12:14 p.m.: Harris English, Satoshi Kodaira
  • 12:25 p.m.: Andrew Johnston, Jonathan Randolph
  • 12:36 p.m.: Whee Kim, Martin Laird
  • 12:47 p.m.: Branden Grace, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:58 p.m.: Jack Maguire, a-Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:09 p.m.: Michael Putnam, Kevin Chappell
  • 1:20 p.m.: Steve Stricker, David Lingmerth
  • 1:31 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk
  • 1:42 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Paul Casey
  • 1:53 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, a-Cameron Champ
  • 2:04 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie
  • 2:15 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Eddie Pepperell
  • 2:26 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 2:37 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 2:48 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele
  • 2:59 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele
  • 3:10 p.m.: Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman
  • 3:21 p.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
  • 3:32 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler
  • 3:43 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka
  • 3:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brian Harman

