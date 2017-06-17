VIDEO: What to look for today in Round 3 of the U.S. Open

It’s moving day at Erin Hills.

There’s a four-way tie atop the leaderboard after a second round which saw many of the world’s top players pack their bags after missing the cut. Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and others remain firmly in the mix and are looking to make their move on Saturday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sports columnist Gary D’Amato and Golfweek senior writer Geoff Shackelford talk about what to watch in the third round Saturday of the 117th U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills.