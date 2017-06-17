Wearing his Ryder Cup pants, Patrick Reed soars into U.S. Open contention

ERIN, Wis. – Patrick Reed’s scripting so far at this 117th U.S. Open has been very patriotic. Red, white and blue apparel. Red and white shoes. White belt, and USA-themed golf bag and headcovers.

But on Saturday at Erin Hills, Reed took it to another level, breaking out an ol’ classic – his pants from the 2016 Ryder Cup.

“I’ve worn them a lot around the house and stuff like that, and practice,” said Reed, who went 3-1-1 to lead Team USA to victory last fall at Hazeltine. “But yeah, it was the first time popping them back out in play. They felt good.”

Of course, Reed also brought his Ryder Cup game to Erin Hills on Saturday. He shot 7-under 65 with eight birdies to soar to 8 under. A day after striking 33 putts, Reed had 10 fewer in Round 3. He left himself below the hole several times, and it paid off, allowing Reed to be more aggressive and hole putts.

Reed’s aggressiveness has allowed him to flourish in team events. He won two NCAA Championships while at Augusta State, and in just two Ryder Cups has become one of his country’s most-feared competitors.

He just hasn’t translated that to success in majors. In 13 previous starts, Reed has no top 10s.

“You always can take that fire from Ryder Cup and use it in other events. But you’re talking polar opposites. You’re talking one-on-one competition against 155,” Reed explained. “And because of that you can go out and play some great golf, but you have a bunch of guys out there that can play some good golf, as well.

“I think the biggest thing is not getting ahead of yourself. Every time I’ve been in majors so far, my first two years, I’ve put so much emphasis on them and tried so hard at them that I kind of got in my way.”

Reed, in his words, was living and dying by every golf shot. Now, with the help of his wife, Justine, Reed has learned to take the good with the bad. This season hasn’t been his best from a results standpoint, but yet here “Captain America” is with a chance to not only score his first top 10 in a major but also his first victory.

“At the end of the day, if I go out and play the best I can and am happy with how I play, the results will take care of itself,” Reed said. “And that’s the kind of mindset I am going into tomorrow.”

As for the pants, Reed says he wears whatever Justine tells him to. “You know, happy wife, happy life,” Reed said.

Keep this in mind, though – Reed has four pairs of those blue Ryder Cup pants. So chances are Justine will lay out another pair for Reed’s final round on Sunday.

It’ll just be up to him to bring that Ryder Cup game.