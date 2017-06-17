What U.S. Open leader Brian Harman said after Round 3

Brian Harman took the 54-hole lead at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Here’s what he had to say after Saturday’s round.

On Erin Hills: “You have to be careful around here…it can get away from you in a heartbeat.”

On heading into Sunday with the lead: “I’ve got plenty of thoughts in my head. Plenty of emotions. This is where I’ve always wanted to be. I’m getting to do exactly what I wanted to do since I was 10 years old. For me, I’m going to be super nervous. But so is everyone else tomorrow. I’m just going to try and enjoy the moment as much as I can and stick to my gameplan.”

On what has best prepared him for this moment: “I’ve been doing this a long time. I played some serious junior golf. I played some serious college golf…I’ve been around the lead in some tournaments. I’ve done bad sometimes. I’ve done well sometimes. Hopefully, I’ll draw on that and do well tomorrow.”