The 10 things we learned from 2017 U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Brooks Koepka was crowned the 2017 U.S. Open champion Sunday at Erin Hills, a first-time course on the Open rota.

The winning score? That would be 16 under. Here are 10 things we learned from an Open at a new venue with score unusual for the year’s second major:

1. Erin Hills did favor a bomber after all. Koepka had a revelation after the third round that he did not hit less than a 7-iron into a par 4 and his 318.1-yard driving distance average helped him overpower Erin Hills. That sells other parts of Koepka’s performance short, however. He was the first player in history to hit more than 80 percent of the fairways and 80 percent of the greens in a ballstriking dismantling for the ages. “It was kind of bomb’s away,” Koepka said. “The fairways were generous enough you could miss it and still get away with it.”

2. The USGA listens. When Dustin Johnson’s ball moved last year at Oakmont, there was a sense that Stimpmeter speeds in the 14 range played a major role and also bogged down play. Fast forward a year and the pure Erin Hills A4 bents prepared by Zach Reineking’s hard-working crew were the smoothest most U.S. Open veterans could remember. But they were kept at a very manageable pace. The greens maintained just enough speed to be interesting after rains, but never became a story. Furthermore, predicted pace of play issues never materialized.

3. Erin Hills could have been played from the tips. Turns out the maximum 8,348 yardage wouldn’t have been too silly. The field averaged 302.2 yards off the tee and Cameron Champ led the field with a whopping 334.4 average. Through the first two rounds, 116 players in the field averaged more than 300 yards off the tee. Fourteen players averaged more than 315 yards for the week, proving that when given the opportunity to hit a lot of drivers for most of the round, today’s players can hit the ball unfathomable distances.

4. The USGA still treats pros in peculiar ways. While the temporary locker room erected for the week complemented Erin Hill’s amazing practice area, there was the oddity of players arriving via a long and narrow gravel entrance road. Barely wide enough for two cars and featuring orange cones down the center, first-time U.S. Open contestants must have been scratching their heads thinking they’d taken a wrong turn to the Backwoods Classic. The only goosebumps were induced by near-head-on collisions. Magnolia Lane, this was not.

5. The Harmons are really, really good instructors. That was Claude Harmon III, the lower-profile son of instructor Butch, getting a bear hug from pupil Koepka just off the 18th green. What a special Father’s Day for dad to have student Rickie Fowler in contention while his son worked in the next range stall over with the eventual winner and both supervised their players’ Sunday warm up.