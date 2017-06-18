Brooke Henderson scores career win No. 4 at Meijer LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson proved she was capable of beating the best in the world when she won the Women’s PGA Championship last year at age 18. She did it again this week, finishing atop a star-studded leaderboard to win the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The young Canadian has four career victories after shooting 17-under 263, beating out Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie by two strokes.

“This morning (my dad) said, ‘Do it for me,’ so this is definitely for him,” Henderson told LPGA.com about her Father’s Day victory. “He’s my coach, my best friend and a great father, so thank you, Dad.”

Henderson trailed overnight leader Thompson by one shot entering the final round and shot 3-under 66 (the par-5 fifth hole was converted to a par 3 due to water in the fairway) to seal the win with birdies at seven, eight and 11.

“It was really tough (Sunday),” Henderson said. “To shoot 3 under, and I don’t think I had any bogeys either, which was great. The wind really picked up. I was kind of surprised when I looked at the leaderboard and I had a two-shot lead on the 18th green. Super happy and I’m just glad it’s done and I finally have my fourth win.”

It had been nearly a year since Henderson won, June 2016 at the Cambia Portland Classic. That must feel like an eternity for a teenager so acclimated to success. But runners-up Wie and Thompson serve as good reminders that nothing is guaranteed.

Thompson blew a four-shot lead before losing in a playoff one week prior at the Manulife Classic and faltered down the stretch again with an even-par 69 final round. Wie has battled injuries and expectations throughout a career which has been stuck at four victories since 2014.

Wie shot 4-under 65 in the final round to earn her fifth top-10 finish of the season and has been playing well enough that career win No. 5 doesn’t seem far off.

“Overall, I felt like I played good this week and I’m happy about it,” Wie said.

Now Henderson looks ahead to her title defense at the Women’s PGA Championship on June 29-July 2 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois on the heels of a win that was definitely worth the wait.