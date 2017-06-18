Jack Nicklaus offers high praise for Brooks Koepka's U.S. Open triumph

Jack Nicklaus offered his hearty congratulations to U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka via Twitter Sunday.

“From what I saw of this Championship — and I saw a lot — the fellow who played the best golf won. The golf course suited his game very well. Brooks drives it so long!” Nicklaus posted.

Koepka finished 16-under par, tying the U.S. Open record set by Rory McIlroy in 2015. That impressed the Golden Bear, along with the fact that Koepka hit 88 percent of the fairways and 86 percent of the greens during the four rounds.

“That’s pretty sensational in the U.S. Open. Brooks controlled the golf ball fantastically. His game was just so good. Yes, Brooks drove it beautifully, but he made the putts in the final round when had to make them. This was just such a solid performance to win a Championship that will change his life,” Nicklaus wrote.

Nicklaus won the U.S. Open four times – 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 – and holds the record with 18 major victories.

Koepka, 27, trails Nicklaus by just 17 in that department.