Jordan Spieth closes strong at U.S. Open, praises USGA and Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – After wrapping up a closing 3-under 69 Sunday to finish 72 holes at 1 over, Jordan Spieth had nothing but praise for Erin Hills and the job the U.S. Golf Association did at this 117th U.S. Open.

“I was very, very impressed at the job the USGA did this week. I think they did a fantastic job,” Spieth said. “Chambers (Bay) was tough with the greens, and then last year had a tough Sunday, and I thought that the USGA did a phenomenal job this week of allowing the golf course to be what it is and play the way it’s supposed to play. Not trying to do anything to hold any kind of standard.

“Instead, create an environment where if you play well, you can score, and if you don’t, then it can go the other way. But no unfairness whatsoever.”

Spieth played well Sunday, and therefore he score well. Just like he said. He hit 13 greens, pretty stout considering the gusty conditions throughout the morning at Erin Hills. And he totaled five birdies, including one at his closing hole, the par-5 18th, which he followed by tossing his ball into the grandstands.

While he’ll head back to his residence for the week and pack up, Spieth said he planned to return to Erin Hills on Sunday afternoon, have a beer and watch some of his friends, including Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, try to win the golf tournament.

As for if the U.S. Open should return to Erin Hills, Spieth gives that idea two thumbs up.

“I think it’s an awesome golf course,” Spieth said. “I think that’s been the consensus from everybody. There are so many great ones to choose from. I’m sure at some point it will come back here. I don’t know. That’s hard for me to say, deserving or not, because I have nothing to do with it.

“But in my opinion, I would like to see another one here down the road, sure.”