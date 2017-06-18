Sunday's U.S. Open shots, hole and quote of the day

SHOTS OF THE DAY

A par save at the 216-yard, par-3 13th proved pivotal for U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. He stepped on the gas and left the competition in his dust with birdies at Nos. 14, 15 and 16. At 14, a 588-yard, par 5, he blasted from the bunker within 5.5 feet and drained the putt. At 15, a 356-yard, par 4, he knocked his approach to 10 feet and converted. On the 184-yard, par-3 16th, he deftly curled home a 17-footer to effectively close out the field.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 356-yard, par-4 15th

What makes Koepka’s birdie here even more impressive is that this hole played the hardest of any on the course in the final round. No. 15 yielded just six birdies, 35 pars, 18 bogeys, five double bogeys and four dreaded “others.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced and to do it on Father’s Day it’s pretty neat. I didn’t exactly get my dad a card, so this works.”

–Brooks Koepka, on winning the U.S. Open