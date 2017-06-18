King of the Hills: Brooks Koepka dominates final round to win U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – Brooks Koepka captured the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, dominating Sunday on the way to his first major championship. Here’s how he got it done:

WINNER: Koepka is a major champion. And he may just be getting started. Koepka honestly cruised on Sunday at Erin Hills. As the winds picked up in the final round, he was unfazed. Koepka birdied his first two holes and made five on the day against just one bogey in a closing 4-under 68. Koepka hit 17 of 18 greens Sunday to finish out at 15 under and a three-shot win. It was close for a while, as Brian Harman kept catching Koepka for the co-lead most of the day. But Harman made back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13 while Koepka made back-to-back-to-back birdies at 14, 15 and 16. In a flash, Harman had gone from a share of the lead to four back (he birdied 14 in the meantime). Koepka had a four-shot lead after his birdie at 16 and from there he made short par putt at 17 and tapped in for par at the last. His 16-under total for the week tied him for lowest 72-hole score in relation to par in U.S. Open history (Rory McIlroy, 2011). Overall, it was a closing 5-under 67 for Koepka.

This is a big win for Koepka. The 27-year-old has long been considered one of the game’s most promising young players. Koepka was an All-American at Florida State, but he really started to earn the sport’s full attention when he won three times on the Challenge Tour in the span of seven weeks in 2013. He captured the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour the following year and then earned his first PGA Tour win in 2015 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He’d shown a lot of promise in majors – a pair of T-4s, a T-5 and a T-10 – but until this week, he was stuck on that lone PGA Tour win. Not anymore. Koepka had struggled for much of 2017, missing three of four cuts after the calendar turned. He started to find form in a tie for ninth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, placed T-11 at the Masters and finished runner-up at the Valero Texas Open. But he only had one top 30 in his next four starts.

Something changed at the Open, though. Koepka hit an astounding 62 greens in regulation this week. But he made huge putts all day Sunday, too.

There was a 7-footer at No. 1, but he really got his round jumpstarted with a nearly 35-foot bomb for birdie at the eighth. He missed an 8-footer for par at No. 10, but a 9-footer at 13 dropped for par. That kept him tied for the lead and then in the solo lead when Harman bogeyed 12. And then Koepka went unconscious. Koepka rolled in 6-, 10- and 17-footers for birdies on 14, 15 and 16 to seal this one.

Koepka’s talent is boundless, and he just needed his breakout. Now it’s there. Where will he go from here? Only time will tell!

JUST MISSED: A great fight from Harman, the 54-hole leader by one over Koepka, Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, on Sunday, but Koepka was just too good. Harman was 13 under until those back-to-back bogeys derailed him. He did manage to play his final five holes in 1 under to get back to 12 under and a tie for second. It did include a closing bogey, though. Hideki Matsuyama closes in 6-under 66 to reach 12 under and T-2, as well. When he posted, Matsuyama was just one back and threatening to win his first major after starting the day six behind. Tommy Fleetwood finishes solo fourth at 11 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This was really the turning point for the winner, so this is the shot. This birdie bomb at No. 8 didn’t give Koepka the outright lead for good. But it did at the moment and offered him the mojo he needed the rest of the way.

QUOTABLE: “I needed something to kind of go in. When that one went in, it felt really good.” – Koepka on his crucial par putt at No. 13

SHORT SHOTS: Rickie Fowler with a disappointing final round. He missed a short putt to start birdie-birdie and never seemed to recover. It’s a closing 72 for Fowler, who finishes the week in a tie for fifth at 10 under. That first major title still eludes him. … What a week for Xander Schauffele. The PGA Tour rookie, competing in his first career major championship, also finishes at 10 under. That T-5 finish earns him a return trip to the U.S. Open next year. If he could’ve finished one spot higher, he would be in the 2018 Masters. So close, but a lot of great thing from this. … Really tough for Thomas. A day after an historic 63, he closes in 75 to fall to a tie for ninth at 8 under. … Scottie Scheffler shoots 73 to finish at 1 under and win low amateur honors by a single shot over Cameron Champ (who has an incredible backstory). Champ closed in 76, as the senior-to-be at Texas A&M falls short to an incoming senior at Texas. Scheffler won the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur and has long been one of the game’s most intriguing emerging young talents. … Steve Stricker closes in 69 to finish in a tie for 16th at 5 under in his home state of Wisconsion. … Matt Kuchar shoots a stellar final-round 68 to move to 5 under and jump to a tie for 16th. … Sergio Garcia, the Masters champion, finishes in a tie for 21st at 4 under. … Jordan Spieth puts together a final-round 69 to finish in a tie for 35th at 1 over. … Ernie Els finishes in a tie for 55th at 7 over.

UP NEXT: The Travelers Championship, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., is up next. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.