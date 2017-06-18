U.S. Open Sunday staff picks: Who will win at Erin Hills?

ERIN, Wis. – As we enter Sunday’s final round of the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills, there are nine players at 8 under or better, including leader Brian Harman a 12 under.

It should be quite the final-day battle in Wisconsin, but who will prevail? Our experts weigh in:

Jeff Babineau

Brian Harman. Sure, we all thought the first left-hander to get the job done at a U.S. Open would be Phil Mickelson, but Harman has lots of grit, and he has done a great job of keeping his rounds clean this week, absent of big mistakes. The par-5 holes are so long that he’s not at any big disadvantage against bombers such as Justin Thomas or Brooks Koepka. At the U.S. Open, with tougher, windier conditions expected, slow and steady wins the race.

Geoff Shackelford

Rickie Fowler. Frankly, the California lad from the wind tunnel of Temecula should love today’s brutal conditions if they last. He can handle wind better than just about anyone on the leaderboard. Rickie, with a final-round 71 to win by one.

Brentley Romine

Brooks Koepka. He has been driving long and straight all week, and I don’t think a little wind is going to bother him. He’s been T-21 or better in his last seven major starts; no one else can claim that. He’s ready for this moment.

Kevin Casey

Rickie Fowler. My pick all week and he’s only two back with a less than intimidating crew in front. Also, Erin Hills has proven low scores are out there, and we all know how hot Fowler can get. He has to be steaming from his Masters disappointment. In position to win a major two months later, Fowler is as motivated as ever to break through for his long-awaited first major title.

Gerry Ahern

Rickie Fowler. The conditions are right for Fowler to shake the tag of best player without a major championship on his resume. The forecast calls for gusty winds and no player in the field is better equipped to handle the breeze. Fowler opened the tournament with a flourish, shooting 65 and taking the lead. He missed some opportunities in Rounds 2 and 3. Here’s saying he seals the deal Sunday.