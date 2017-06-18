U.S. Open 2017 prize money breakdown, including hefty winner's share

Here is a breakdown of the prize money for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, including the winner’s share, which is a record $2.16 million:

Total purse: $12 million

1st: $2.16 million

2nd: $1.3 million

3rd: $804,023

4th: $563,642

5th: $469,460

6th: $416,263

7th: $375,278

8th: $336,106

9th: $304,188

10th: $279,403

11th: $254,981

12th: $235,757

13th: $219,677

14th: $202,751

15th: $188,243

16th: $176,153

17th: $166,481

18th: $156,809

19th: $147,137

20th: $137,464

21st: $129,122

22nd: $120,780

23rd: $112,680

24th: $105,184

25th: $98,655

26th: $93,094

27th: $88,862

28th: $85,114

29th: $81,487

30th: $77,860

31st: $74,233

32nd: $70,606

33rd: $66,979

34th: $63,715

35th: $61,055

36th: $58,395

37th: $55,856

38th: $53,438

39th: $51,020

40th: $48,602

41st: $46,184

42nd: $43,766

43rd: $41,348

44th: $38,930

45th: $36,512

46th: $34,336

47th: $32,159

48th: $30,104

49th: $28,895

50th: $27,686

51st: $26,961

52nd: $26,356

53rd: $25,872

54th: $25,631

55th: $25,389

56th: $25,147

57th: $24,905

58th: $24,663

59th: $24,422

60th: $24,180

61st: $23,938

62nd: $23,696

63rd: $23,454

64th: $23,213

65th: $22,971

66th: $22,729

Note: Purse breakdown for professionals returning 72-hole scores. All ties shall be rounded to the nearest dollar with any remainders increasing or decreasing the final paid position. $10,000 each will be awarded to the 76 professionals who missed the cut.