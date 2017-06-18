U.S. Open 2017 prize money breakdown, including hefty winner's share

Here is a breakdown of the prize money for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, including the winner’s share, which is a record $2.16 million:
Total purse: $12 million
1st: $2.16 million
2nd: $1.3 million
3rd: $804,023
4th: $563,642
5th: $469,460
6th: $416,263
7th: $375,278
8th: $336,106
9th: $304,188
10th: $279,403
11th: $254,981
12th: $235,757
13th: $219,677
14th: $202,751
15th: $188,243
16th: $176,153
17th: $166,481
18th: $156,809
19th: $147,137
20th: $137,464
21st: $129,122
22nd: $120,780
23rd: $112,680
24th: $105,184
25th: $98,655
26th: $93,094
27th: $88,862
28th: $85,114
29th: $81,487
30th: $77,860
31st: $74,233
32nd: $70,606
33rd: $66,979
34th: $63,715
35th: $61,055
36th: $58,395
37th: $55,856
38th: $53,438
39th: $51,020
40th: $48,602
41st: $46,184
42nd: $43,766
43rd: $41,348
44th: $38,930
45th: $36,512
46th: $34,336
47th: $32,159
48th: $30,104
49th: $28,895
50th: $27,686
51st: $26,961
52nd: $26,356
53rd: $25,872
54th: $25,631
55th: $25,389
56th: $25,147
57th: $24,905
58th: $24,663
59th: $24,422
60th: $24,180
61st: $23,938
62nd: $23,696
63rd: $23,454
64th: $23,213
65th: $22,971
66th: $22,729
Note: Purse breakdown for professionals returning 72-hole scores. All ties shall be rounded to the nearest dollar with any remainders increasing or decreasing the final paid position. $10,000 each will be awarded to the 76 professionals who missed the cut.
Comments