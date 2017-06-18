U.S. Open Sunday features special Arnold Palmer tributes

ERIN, Wis. – Even in the first U.S. Open since his passing, Arnold Palmer is still with us.

The USGA unveiled some special tributes to “The King” on Sunday at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Palmer actually only won his national open once, but it remains one of the most iconic iterations in the tournament’s history. Palmer came from seven shots behind, shooting a closing 6-under 65, to post a stunning comeback win at the 1960 U.S. Open.

The victory also includes one of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport, with his epic hat toss after rolling in his final putt. (Go to roughly 40 seconds in the video to view it.)

Anyway, Sunday at Erin Hills includes a few homages to that Palmer moment.

The most notable would be a silhouette of the ’60 winning putt on the 18th flag.

There’s also this representation of that Palmer winning moment on the netting surrounding the 18th grandstand.

Love the nod to Arnold Palmer today via fan commemorative pins, flag on 18 and netting surrounding the final grandstand. #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/HbwjG43zL9 — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) June 18, 2017

And there’s this replica of Palmer’s 1960 U.S. Open player’s badge that all spectators and players are receiving Sunday.

All final round spectators and players @usopengolf receiving this replica Arnold Palmer contestant pin in memory of The King. So good! pic.twitter.com/8AY0r8OWa1 — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) June 18, 2017

All great stuff. Mike Davis, the USGA’s executive director and CEO, spoke about the special tributes.

“I think for (the USGA) to do this little celebration on Father’s Day Sunday, the first U.S. Open we haven’t had him here, is a very important thing,” Davis said. “It’s just the USGA’s small way of saying, ‘Arnold, thank you for all you did for golf.’ ”

What would Arnie do? A tribute like this is certainly fitting.