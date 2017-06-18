Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What Brooks Koepka said after winning U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka had a stunning final-round 5-under 67 to run away with the U.S. Open title.

Here’s what he had to say after winning his first major title.

On mindset at the beginning of Sunday:

“I felt like I was playing really good. Obviously the wind picked up and I felt like that played right into my hands. Good ball-striker, good putter. And I felt confident all week. So to feel as confident as I did on a Sunday of a major and coming down the stretch was pretty neat.”

On the turning point Sunday:

“It really was the putt – the par save on 13. I think that built some confidence. It was one of those things where I need to do – on 10 I just hit a poor putt, not enough speed. And 11 the same thing. Just trying to be aggressive and hit the back of the hole. When that happened it did give me a lot of confidence. So I think that was kind of the changing point of the round for me.”

On Erin Hills:

“I did love it. It was kind of bombs away. That was a plus for me.”

On tying Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open record 16-under total:

“I really should have made that up and down on 18 (for birdie and 17 under). That’s awesome. I think it’s really cool. It hasn’t sunk in, obviously, yet, and probably won’t for a few days. That’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced and to do it on Father’s Day it’s pretty neat. I didn’t exactly get my dad a card, so this works.”

On his father, Bob, actually not being there in person at the U.S. Open:

“No (he wasn’t out there), this is probably the first major that anyone in my family missed. I don’t know if that’s saying anything.”

