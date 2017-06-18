Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Brooks Koepka. 2017 U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka-US Open-Clubs Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Brooks Koepka. 2017 U.S. Open

PGA Tour

Winner's Bag: Brooks Koepka. 2017 U.S. Open

The clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the 2017 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour 4- through 9-iron with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 Raw TVD (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

, , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home