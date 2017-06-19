Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Putters used by top-10 finishers at the 2017 U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka's Scotty Cameron putter Golfweek File Photo

Equipment

Driving the ball accurately off the tee was crucial at Erin Hills, but no one can contend or win a U.S. Open without being able to handle fast greens and make putts under pressure.

The putters used by players who finished in the top 10 at last week’s U.S. Open run the gamut of shapes and sizes, ranging from classic heel-toe weight blades to massive, high-MOI mallets. It proves that there is not a single, perfect putter that is ideal for every player.

While several of the putters listed below are prototypes, with materials, hosel configurations and subtle shape alterations that are not available at retail, a good custom fitter can personalize a putter to fit your swing style and preferences. Like buying a new wood or set of irons, it is alway a smart move to get a custom fitter when you think it is time for a new flat stick.

Brooks Koepka’s Scotty Cameron putter. (Scotty Cameron)

1. Brooks Koepka
Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

Brian Harman TaylorMade putter

Brian Harman TaylorMade Spider OS putter. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

T2. Brian Harman
TaylorMade Spider OS CB

Hideki Matsuyama Scotty Cameron putter

Hideki Matsuyama’s Scotty Cameron putter. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

T2. Hideki Matsuyama
Scotty Cameron for Titleist Timeless prototype

Tommy Fleetwood's Odyssey putter

Tommy Fleetwood’s Odyssey putter. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Tommy Fleetwood
Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

Xander Schauffele's Odyssey putter

Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey putter. (Odyssey Golf)

T5. Xander Schauffele
Odyssey Versa Big T #5

Bill Haas Scotty Cameron putter

Bill Haas Scotty Cameron putter. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

T5. Bill Haas
Scotty Cameron Concept 2 prototype

Rickie Fowler's Scotty Cameron putter

Rickie Fowler’s Scotty Cameron putter. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

T5. Rickie Fowler
Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

Charley Hoffman's Scotty Cameron putter

Charley Hoffman’s Scotty Cameron putter. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Charley Hoffman
Scotty Cameron for Titleist GoLo 5

Trey Mullinax's Ping putter

Trey Mullinax’s Ping putter. (Ping Golf)

T9. Trey Mullinax
Ping Vault Bergen

Brandt Snedeker Odyssey Putter

Brandt Snedeker Odyssey Putter. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

T9. Brandt Snedeker
Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie

Justin Thomas's Scotty Cameron putter

Justin Thomas’s Scotty Cameron putter. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

T9. Justin Thomas
Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype

