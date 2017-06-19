Putters used by top-10 finishers at the 2017 U.S. Open

Driving the ball accurately off the tee was crucial at Erin Hills, but no one can contend or win a U.S. Open without being able to handle fast greens and make putts under pressure.

The putters used by players who finished in the top 10 at last week’s U.S. Open run the gamut of shapes and sizes, ranging from classic heel-toe weight blades to massive, high-MOI mallets. It proves that there is not a single, perfect putter that is ideal for every player.

While several of the putters listed below are prototypes, with materials, hosel configurations and subtle shape alterations that are not available at retail, a good custom fitter can personalize a putter to fit your swing style and preferences. Like buying a new wood or set of irons, it is alway a smart move to get a custom fitter when you think it is time for a new flat stick.

1. Brooks Koepka

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

T2. Brian Harman

TaylorMade Spider OS CB

T2. Hideki Matsuyama

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Timeless prototype

4. Tommy Fleetwood

Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

T5. Xander Schauffele

Odyssey Versa Big T #5

T5. Bill Haas

Scotty Cameron Concept 2 prototype

T5. Rickie Fowler

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

8. Charley Hoffman

Scotty Cameron for Titleist GoLo 5

T9. Trey Mullinax

Ping Vault Bergen

T9. Brandt Snedeker

Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie

T9. Justin Thomas

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype