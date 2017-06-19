Tiger Woods 'receiving professional help to manage my medications'

Tiger Woods, issuing his first public statement since Memorial Day arrest, said Monday he is receiving help with prescription pills.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder,” Woods tweeted.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Woods was charged with driving under the influence last month after he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz last month in Jupiter, Fla. Woods said he had taken several prescription drugs and failed a field sobriety test.

One report last week said Woods had entered the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home for an addiction to prescription pills. That report was neither confirmed nor denied by Woods’ camp.

Golf Channel also reported that said Woods had told police he was taking Xanax. He later told officers at the testing facility that he was on four medications – Soloxex (sic), Torix (six), Vioxx and Vicodin – but the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department has not yet released the toxicology report.

Woods’ court date has been pushed back to Aug. 9. Under Florida law, Woods could have his DUI charge lowered to reckless driving and be subject to probation, while keeping his driver’s license.