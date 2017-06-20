3.0 earthquake strikes near Augusta

Two months after Sergio Garcia rocked the golf universe with his first major victory in the Masters, a very real earthquake rattled Augusta, Ga., today.

Area residents felt tremors this morning around 11:15 a.m., the Augusta Chronicle reported.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was located six kilometers southwest of Augusta, according to earthquake.usgs.gov.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple calls about the minor quake, the Chronicle reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake was 14.9 kilometers (or 9.28 miles) deep and felt as far away as Aiken and Dearing.