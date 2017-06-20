Callaway Steelhead XR Fairway Woods

The Steelhead fairway woods had a great run for Callaway, with the company selling more than 2.3 million Steelhead, Steelhead Plus and Steelhead III clubs over the years.

Now Callaway is reviving the family with the Steelhead XR, this time employing modern technology to give the fairway woods extra power.

“The new Steelhead has a very compact, pear-shaped head and a very simple and smooth Hawkeye sole design,” said Evan Gibbs, Callaway’s director of research and development for metalwoods.

Gibbs said the face is slightly deeper than other Callaway fairway woods and the leading edge has more camber (curvature).

To give the classic shape more pop, Callaway designed the Steelhead XR with a thin stainless steel cup face. It broadens the sweet spot and allows the hitting area to flex more at impact to maximize ball speed and distance.

The Steelhead XR also was given a carbon crown that weighs just 6 grams.

“The original Steelhead was one of the first fairway woods to have a very thin, welded-on steel crown, which gave it a big advantage back in the day,” Gibbs said. “Using modern materials and carbon composites, it’s now just a fraction of the weight of the original.”

The crown is 20 grams lighter than the steel crown in last season’s XR fairway wood. That created a significant amount of discretionary weight that designers redistributed to other areas of the head to shift the center of gravity lower and more forward. That results in more ball speed and less spin for increased distance.

The Steelhead XR fairway woods will be available as a 3+ (13.5°), 3 (15°), 4+ (16°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) and 9 (24°), as well as a 20.5-degree Heavenwood. They will arrive in stores July 14 and come standard with a Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK shaft and Lamkin UTx Blue grip for $229 each.