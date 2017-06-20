FootJoy introduces new addition to D.N.A. family of golf shoes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FootJoy added a new member to its D.N.A. (DryJoys Next Advancement) family on Tuesday, releasing the D.N.A. Helix golf shoe.

The D.N.A. Helix, which joins a D.N.A. category that was first launched in 2014, was developed from the ground up based on specific feedback from the world’s best players, who requested more platform stability, particularly in the heel area of the shoe. The new shoe features a wider platform and structured, lightweight construction to create power from the ground up.

“I’ve worn every version of DNA and this is by far the best for me,” FootJoy staff pro Scott Stallings said. “The additional support they built in, especially

laterally as I move back and through the ball, is fantastic.”

The main feature of the D.N.A. Helix is the new NitroThin 3.0 TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) outsole foundation, which delivers additional stability. The Helix is 38 percent more stable than its D.N.A. predecessor. According to FootJoy, this was achieved by increasing the width between the cleat receptacles in the heel by 13 percent for more surface coverage underfoot. The new outsole features strategically placed cut-outs in the TPU to expose more of the softer midsole, making the outsole 23-percent lighter and more flexible.

Also, the new Xtra-Thick Fine Tuned Foam Fitbed was developed with more lateral stability and the 3D FoamCollar 2.0 was added to help lock the foot in place.

“While it was certainly a challenge to improve upon a shoe as successful as D.N.A., the continued dialog we have with our Tour staff revealed there was an opportunity to improve the overall performance of the category,” said Keith Duffy, FootJoy’s senior product manager, footwear. “But this isn’t just an update for us. D.N.A. Helix is a completely new golf shoe built from the ground up to deliver Tour-level performance and lightweight comfort for all players.”

Other features of the D.N.A. Helix:

Fine Tuned Foam midsole provides a soft ride

TourSpec Stretch Tongue for comfort across the top of the foot

Premium Chromoskin leather by Pittards of England

Low Profile PulsarR Cleats by SoftSpikes

Two-year waterproof warranty

The D.N.A. Helix, now available on FootJoy.com and at retail, is priced at $209.99 for the laced version and $239.99 for the Boa System version.