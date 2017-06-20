Full statements from Phil Mickelson, Jim "Bones" Mackay on their split

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Phil Mickelson and his caddie of 25 years, Jim “Bones” Mackay, announced their split in two separate statements on Tuesday.

Here are the full statements:

Phil Mickelson

After 25 very rewarding and memorable years, Bones and I have mutually decided to end our player-caddie relationship. Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it’s the right time for a change.

Bones is one of the most knowledgable and dedicated caddies in the world. He is always prepared and has the ability to make decisions in pressure packed situations. Bones is without a doubt one of the most thoughtful people that I have ever known. The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky.

My relationship and history with Bones far exceeds golf. He has been one of the most important and special people in my life since the day we met and I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me. Amy and I, and our children, will always think of Bones, Jen, Oliver, and Emma as family.

We are looking forward to sharing life and friendship with them forever.

My brother Tim will be on my bag for the rest of the year. Bones has not used his veto this year and I heard a rumor that he is trying to pass his veto to Tim. For the record, vetoes are non-transferable.

Sincerely,

Phil

• • •

Jim “Bones” Mackay

After an amazing 25-year run, Phil and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways.

Player-caddie relationships don’t often last that long. I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil’s career.

When Phil hired me in 1992, I had one dream: to caddie in a Ryder Cup. Last year, at Hazeltine, Phil played in his 11th straight Ryder Cup. It was so cool to have a front row seat.

I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him.

I do want to say for the record that I did not use my “veto” this year. I would like to pass it along to Tim, in all its glory.

Thank you Phil.

Sincerely,

Jim Bones Mackay